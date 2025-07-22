IFP Advisors Inc Buys 20,840 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 78,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 93,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 16,993 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 402.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 39,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 31,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 369,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 389,588 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 56,147 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at $21,806,885.52. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

KMI stock opened at $27.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.68 and a 52 week high of $31.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

