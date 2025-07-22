IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,983 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the period. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, SVP Dalton E. Smart III sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $352,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,778 shares in the company, valued at $643,707.28. The trade was a 35.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $79.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.31 and a 12 month high of $128.73. The company has a market cap of $199.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.39.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 43.23%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
