IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter worth about $30,683,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 418.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 812,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,135,000 after purchasing an additional 655,418 shares during the period. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,720,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 129.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 320,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 180,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,046,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT opened at $41.76 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.73. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $35.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $838.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

