IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 992 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.70 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.04. The firm has a market cap of $194.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

