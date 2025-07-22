IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at TD Cowen

Equities research analysts at TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IDYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEAYA Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

IDYA traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.74. 29,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,141,833. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $44.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 0.03.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,857,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,606,000 after buying an additional 695,263 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $13,385,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 345.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 547,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,970,000 after purchasing an additional 424,625 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,641,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,963,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,153,000 after purchasing an additional 327,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.