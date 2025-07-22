iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$134.90 and traded as high as C$145.08. iA Financial shares last traded at C$143.55, with a volume of 144,529 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have commented on IAG. TD Securities raised their price objective on iA Financial from C$140.00 to C$147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$141.00 price target on iA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$143.00 to C$140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. CIBC cut their price target on iA Financial from C$149.00 to C$144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$148.00 to C$160.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$141.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$142.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$134.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Éric Jobin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$142.89, for a total value of C$214,341.00. Also, Senior Officer Renée Laflamme sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$136.33, for a total transaction of C$1,363,264.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $6,151,244. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

iA Financial Corp Inc is a life and health insurance company. It offers life and health insurance products, savings and retirement plans, mutual funds, securities, auto and home insurance, mortgages, and others. The company operates and manages its activities according to five main reportable operating segments Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations.

