Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Stock Position Lifted by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.75 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $161.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $148.34 on Tuesday. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $7,083,672.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $216,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,375. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 371,111 shares of company stock valued at $49,273,516. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.