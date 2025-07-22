Homestead Advisers Corp Purchases 7,700 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Homestead Advisers Corp increased its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $282,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $611,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Lantheus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,884 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 58.7% in the first quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Lantheus Stock Down 0.0%

LNTH stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.54. 285,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,023,611. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.12 and a 52 week high of $118.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). Lantheus had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 16.55%. The business had revenue of $372.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Lantheus’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Lantheus from $122.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Lantheus

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 26,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.83, for a total value of $2,002,650.78. Following the transaction, the director owned 318,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,481,879.50. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.