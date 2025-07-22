Homestead Advisers Corp Has $126.73 Million Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH)

Homestead Advisers Corp lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the quarter. Parker-Hannifin accounts for 3.1% of Homestead Advisers Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $126,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,854,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,903,962,000 after acquiring an additional 111,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,699,580,000 after acquiring an additional 99,261 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,502,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,810,000 after buying an additional 198,292 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,277,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,448,241,000 after buying an additional 1,137,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,016,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,294,000 after buying an additional 172,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.37, for a total transaction of $93,055.50. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,230.71. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $712.22. The stock had a trading volume of 130,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,282. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $680.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $648.72. The company has a market capitalization of $91.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a twelve month low of $488.45 and a twelve month high of $727.30.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.72 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

PH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $790.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $824.00 to $827.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $842.00 to $717.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $709.00 to $717.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $739.59.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

