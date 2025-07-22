Homestead Advisers Corp Has $1.13 Million Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Homestead Advisers Corp cut its stake in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 122,600 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned approximately 0.24% of Easterly Government Properties worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 814.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Easterly Government Properties by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.75 price target (down from $37.50) on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $27.50 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.15.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of DEA stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.16. The stock had a trading volume of 74,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.08 and a beta of 0.94. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.33 and a 12-month high of $36.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The firm had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Easterly Government Properties Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.