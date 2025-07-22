Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 8,300 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp’s holdings in Q2 were worth $4,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTWO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 269.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Q2 by 2,630.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Q2 from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Q2 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Q2 from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Q2 from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Q2 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.41.

In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 1,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $126,920.64. Following the transaction, the executive owned 175,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,626,170.56. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total value of $87,770.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,472.57. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,991 shares of company stock worth $357,153. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.56. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.51 and a 52 week high of $112.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -257.34 and a beta of 1.48.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

