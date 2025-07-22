Homestead Advisers Corp Buys 12,900 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Homestead Advisers Corp raised its holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.06% of KB Home worth $2,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in KB Home by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 11.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,252 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in KB Home by 64.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Trading Up 7.3%

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.21. 692,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,815. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $57.88. KB Home has a 52-week low of $48.90 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 5.83.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. KB Home’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBH shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total value of $271,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,262 shares in the company, valued at $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $749,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Profile

(Free Report)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

