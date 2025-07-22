HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Trims Position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 5,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.6% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Brad Martin sold 2,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.75, for a total value of $513,235.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,036.25. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,176.80. This represents a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $225.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $54.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $308.53.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The shipping service provider reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on FedEx from $259.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.25.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

