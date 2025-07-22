HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Sells 7,878 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $418,692,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 14,795.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 769,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 764,637 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $475,714,000 after purchasing an additional 601,361 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,944,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 602.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 364,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,946,000 after purchasing an additional 312,871 shares during the period. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 2.2%

YUM opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.74. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.13 and a 12-month high of $163.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $145.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.22.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,231.40. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $1,043,352.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,113.80. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,720 shares of company stock worth $2,150,965. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YUM

About Yum! Brands

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.