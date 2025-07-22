HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Purchases 555 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,455,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,425,434,000 after purchasing an additional 90,618 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,157,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $966,252,000 after buying an additional 720,322 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,678,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $451,602,000 after purchasing an additional 205,382 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Guidewire Software by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,407,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after purchasing an additional 291,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,342,771 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,701,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total value of $705,150.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.31, for a total transaction of $311,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 231,668 shares in the company, valued at $51,502,113.08. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,342 shares of company stock worth $4,843,857. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 0.3%

GWRE opened at $222.47 on Tuesday. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.01 and a 12 month high of $263.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 556.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $229.25 and a 200 day moving average of $206.63.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $293.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWRE shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.92.

Get Our Latest Report on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.