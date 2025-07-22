HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3,533.3% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 380.8% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Republic Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.74.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of RSG stock opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $247.26 and a 200-day moving average of $236.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.82 and a 12-month high of $258.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

