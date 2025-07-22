HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $1.51 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

