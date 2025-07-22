HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Buys 209 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $885,886,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3,866.2% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,022,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,310 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 210.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,966,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,839 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 12,707.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,126,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,503,000 after buying an additional 1,117,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 230,061.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 819,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,545,000 after buying an additional 819,020 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total value of $1,892,384.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $113.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.28.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $142.92 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $145.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

