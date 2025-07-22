Highlander Partners L.P. Has $25.53 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Highlander Partners L.P. trimmed its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Vertiv comprises approximately 15.8% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Highlander Partners L.P. owned about 0.09% of Vertiv worth $25,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 4,120.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC increased its stake in Vertiv by 242.0% in the 1st quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in Vertiv by 211.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. Wall Street Zen raised Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Vertiv from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $518,815.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.09. 1,883,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,520,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.98. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were given a $0.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

