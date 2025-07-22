Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.52 and traded as high as $13.00. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 13,181 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hennessy Advisors to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hennessy Advisors Stock Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of $99.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 17.79 and a current ratio of 17.79.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Fahy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,699.81. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 202.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 81,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 54,480 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,407 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 27.3% in the first quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

