Head to Head Review: Babcock (NYSE:BW) vs. NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Babcock and NaaS Technology”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babcock $734.24 million 0.13 -$59.92 million ($0.83) -1.19 NaaS Technology $27.53 million 0.23 -$125.15 million ($39.64) -0.02

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Babcock has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology. Babcock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NaaS Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

83.2% of Babcock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of NaaS Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Babcock shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Babcock and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babcock -7.89% N/A -7.84% NaaS Technology N/A N/A -58.73%

Risk & Volatility

Babcock has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Babcock and NaaS Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babcock 0 1 1 0 2.50 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 0.00

Babcock currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 203.64%. Given Babcock’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Babcock is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Summary

Babcock beats NaaS Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Babcock

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions. The B&W Environmental segment focuses on systems for cooling, ash handling, particulate control, nitrogen oxides and sulfur dioxides removal, chemical looping for carbon control, and mercury control. The B&W Thermal segment offers steam generation equipment, aftermarket parts, construction, maintenance, and field services for plants in the power generation, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. The company was founded by George H. Babcock, Stephen Wilcox, Jr., and Joseph P. Manton in 1856 and is headquartered in Akron, OH.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. The company offers integrated online EV charging solutions to charging stations, including mobility connectivity services through Kuaidian; SaaS products, such as traffic support and management, marketing, payment, chargers’ management, order management, load management, and membership management. It also provides offline EV charging solutions comprising site selection, hardware procurement, engineering, procurement, and construction, station maintenance, energy storage, and customer support services. In addition, the company offers electricity procurement services to charging stations, as well as other amenities and ancillary services, such as vending machines, massage chairs, and car wash tunnels. It serves charger manufacturers, EV OEMS, and end-users. NaaS Technology Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

