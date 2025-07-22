Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $83,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 4.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 35,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 39.8% in the first quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Trading Up 1.2%

CCI stock opened at $106.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.85. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total transaction of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $384,192.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 6,465 shares in the company, valued at $689,944.80. This trade represents a 35.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Crown Castle from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.38.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

