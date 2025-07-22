Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Purchases 294 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in KLA by 16.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $926.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. KLA Corporation has a 52 week low of $551.33 and a 52 week high of $945.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $850.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $754.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 112.97% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,035.00 price target (up previously from $835.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $852.56.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. This trade represents a 12.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Featured Stories

