Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVS. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 4.7% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Up 0.8%

Novartis stock opened at $115.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $124.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. Novartis had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Get Our Latest Report on NVS

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.