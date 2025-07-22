Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $897,000 Holdings in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,721 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 472.9% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 112.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NXPI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price target (up previously from $237.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $276.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.74.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $226.36 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $284.75. The stock has a market cap of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $213.64 and its 200 day moving average is $205.95.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.06. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

