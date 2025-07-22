Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $889,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,387 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 106.7% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 20,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 10,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,425,000 after buying an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,917,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 265,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $61.75 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.02. The company has a market capitalization of $148.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a 1-year low of $52.78 and a 1-year high of $70.50.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.7108 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on TTE shares. Scotiabank set a $65.00 price objective on shares of TotalEnergies and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TotalEnergies

About TotalEnergies

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.