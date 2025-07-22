Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $31.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $24.71.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 124.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PFE

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.