Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Has $702,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 286.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 640.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.43 and a 12-month high of $153.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.77.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

