Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Grows Holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC grew its holdings in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,159 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 0.2% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,510 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 2.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,623 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $327.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.05.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,251. The trade was a 50.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:AXP opened at $303.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $212.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.04. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $329.14.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

