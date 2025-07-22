Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Decreases Position in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Otis Worldwide makes up about 0.1% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of OTIS opened at $98.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.38 and a 200-day moving average of $97.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTIS. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.63.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

