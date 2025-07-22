Guidance Capital Inc. Sells 13,542 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Guidance Capital Inc. lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,542 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

IEF traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.98. 1,437,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,020,159. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.12. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.08 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.