Guidance Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF comprises 2.7% of Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIL. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,440,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,335,000 after buying an additional 538,126 shares during the period. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,212,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,148,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,739,000 after purchasing an additional 228,543 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,228,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,111,000 after purchasing an additional 211,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,627,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,347,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,247. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.74 and a 52 week high of $100.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.00.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

