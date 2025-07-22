Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 84 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,852,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,673 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $936.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of LLY traded up $15.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $777.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,823. The stock has a market cap of $736.62 billion, a PE ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $767.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $800.17.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

