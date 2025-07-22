Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 680 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after buying an additional 10,346,895 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after buying an additional 7,868,515 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,581,000 after buying an additional 2,044,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BNDX traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $49.41. 568,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,824,360. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.08.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

