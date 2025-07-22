Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 5,330 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 43,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PDBC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 296,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,558,347. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.18. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.25.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

