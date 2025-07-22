Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 1,700 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 31.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 110,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 15,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $142,573,261.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 13,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE KKR traded down $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $143.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,223,200. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.15 and a 52-week high of $170.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05. The firm has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.88.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KKR. Citizens Jmp lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.33.

View Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.