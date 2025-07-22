Gries Financial LLC Purchases 926 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 34.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the quarter. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

VXF stock opened at $197.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

