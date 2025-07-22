Gries Financial LLC Invests $390,000 in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Gries Financial LLC bought a new position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,358 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 41.8% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Halliburton by 149.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,258 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Halliburton by 3.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,710 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Halliburton by 15.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,565 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Halliburton by 18.5% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 175,277 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $21.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.37. Halliburton Company has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 9.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

About Halliburton

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.