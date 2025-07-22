Gries Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Gries Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 156.6% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Citigroup lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.87.

Shares of VLO opened at $146.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 51.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.00. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

