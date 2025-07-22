Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 9,103 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. 102,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.