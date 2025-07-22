Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 9,103 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 21.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,103 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.67. 102,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $72.22.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
