Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 3,398 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,936,737,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14,242.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,457,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,124,787,000 after buying an additional 9,391,614 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,662,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,836,226,000 after buying an additional 4,140,046 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,017,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,950,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,653,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.42.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $108.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,420. The stock has a market cap of $467.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

