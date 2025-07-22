Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 1,304 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock traded up $3.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.75. The company had a trading volume of 317,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,035. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.19. The company has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.