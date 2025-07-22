Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $394,000 Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,310 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. American National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Boeing by 474.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 167.2% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of BA stock traded down $2.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $226.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,189,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,543,022. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $233.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.87.

Insider Activity at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total value of $729,151.99. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 42,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,950,356.13. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “cautious” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities downgraded Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.55.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

