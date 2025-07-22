Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Trading Up 10.6% – Should You Buy?

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 10.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 268 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 266.50 ($3.59). Approximately 149,611,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,126% from the average daily volume of 3,539,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 241 ($3.25).

Greencore Group Trading Up 11.1%

The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 199.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.60, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Greencore Group Company Profile

We are a leading manufacturer of convenience food in the UK and our purpose is to make every day taste better. To help us achieve this we have a model called The Greencore Way, which is built on the differentiators of People at the Core, Great Food, Delivery Excellence, Lasting Partnerships and Sustainable Choices – The Greencore Way describes both who we are and how we will succeed.

We supply all of the major supermarkets in the UK.

