Graco (GGG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share and revenue of $590.57 million for the quarter.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $528.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.98 million. Graco had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 22.70%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Graco to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Graco Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $86.25 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06. Graco has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $92.86.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on Graco in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Graco

In other news, insider David J. Thompson sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $309,393.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,049.60. This represents a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Graco stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 982.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

