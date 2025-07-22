Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Shares Bought by Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 632,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 18.0% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $69,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,546,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,848,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,037,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period.

Shares of GSLC stock traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $123.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,140. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $94.88 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.63 and a 200 day moving average of $114.72.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

