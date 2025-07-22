Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,102 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC lessened its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.1% of Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,980,000 after acquiring an additional 31,299 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 144,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.61. 2,013,914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,731,419. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.49 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $95.74 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

