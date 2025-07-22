Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.000-3.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.164. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Globus Medical also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

GMED stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.19. Globus Medical has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $94.93.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $598.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical device company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Globus Medical by 237.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 850 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 30,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 347,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,439,000 after buying an additional 28,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

