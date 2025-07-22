Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,224,000 after acquiring an additional 135,278 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 585.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,445,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,532,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 283.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after acquiring an additional 89,623 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA COPX traded up $1.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,137,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,553. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a one year low of $30.77 and a one year high of $48.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.38.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Company Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

