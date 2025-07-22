Gladstone Land Co. Announces Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ LANDM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $24.13 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.74.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

About Gladstone Land

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.